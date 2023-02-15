Two 15-year-olds charged with murder of Brianna Ghey

Police were exploring whether Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.
Two 15-year-olds charged with murder of Brianna Ghey

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 07:49
Eleanor Barlow, PA

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, who was found dead in a Cheshire park.

Cheshire Police said the 15-year-old girl, from Warrington, and the 15-year-old boy, from Leigh, had been charged on Wednesday.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Police were exploring whether Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

On Tuesday evening, people gathered for candlelit vigils at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol.

More vigils are due to be held across the country in coming days.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

More in this section

Nicola Bulley missing Police to hold press conference amid ongoing search for Nicola Bulley
UK - Australia summit Ukraine to top agenda at Nato gathering
Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign’, US says Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign’, US says
(New Zealand Defence Force via AP)

New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills two

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.238 s