Qatar sends World Cup mobile homes to earthquake zone

Qatar sends World Cup mobile homes to earthquake zone
A Qatar Emiri Air Force officer prepares to offload supplies of assistance packages, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 11:20
Associated Press Reporter

Qatar plans to send 10,000 cabins and caravans from last year’s World Cup to provide shelter for survivors of the Turkish earthquakes, officials said.

The gas-rich Gulf nation says it had always planned to donate the mobile homes.

They were needed to help house some of the 1.4 million fans who descended on the small country during football’s biggest tournament.

An initial batch of 350 structures was shipped out on Sunday, the Qatar Fund for Development said.

The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart on February 6 killed more than 35,000 people in southeastern Turkey and war-torn northern Syria.

A girl whose family lost their home in the devastating earthquake stands outside a tent at a shelter camp in Killi, Syria (Hussein Malla/AP)

The toll is expected to climb even further as search and rescue teams find more bodies.

Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed or severely damaged, leaving millions homeless.

As shelters filled up in the days after the quake many were forced to sleep outside in wet, wintry weather.

Qatar and other wealthy Gulf countries have joined the global effort to send rescuers and aid to the stricken region.

The United Arab Emirates has pledged 100 million US dollars for relief efforts.

Saudi Arabia has dispatched eight planes loaded with supplies to Turkey and Syria.

More in this section

Brianna Ghey death Candle-lit vigils to be held for Brianna Ghey after fatal stabbing
President urges Kenyans to pray for rain to ease extreme drought President urges Kenyans to pray for rain to ease extreme drought
White House says ‘no indication’ of alien involvement in flying objects White House says ‘no indication’ of alien involvement in flying objects
EarthquakeqatarPlace: International
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, United States secretary of defence Lloyd Austin, Ukraine’s defence minister Kyrylo Budanov and Ukraine’s Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk, from left, are seen during the North Atlantic Council round table meeting (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Ukraine issues new plea for fighter jets as war anniversary approaches

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.273 s