Man charged with theft after trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs stolen in UK

Cadbury’s Creme Eggs (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 10:25
Richard Vernalls, PA

A man in the UK has been charged with theft after a trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs were stolen from an industrial unit.

Joby Pool was arrested in connection with the incident on February 11 which involved an estimated £40,000 worth of confectionery, West Mercia Police said.

In a series of tweets, the force said the “eggs-travagant theft” unfolded at Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire.

“A number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen,” police said.

In a statement, the force added: “Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft.”

Pool, 32, of no fixed address, is facing two charges of theft and another of criminal damage, after a chain lock was also allegedly broken.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Market Drayton station replied to news the haul had been recovered, telling police “eggcellent work by all involved”.

eggsPlace: UKPlace: West Midlands
