35 hurt after Polish bus overturns on German road

The accident happened on the A2 highway near Magdeburg, west of Berlin, in the early hours of the morning.
A bus belonging to a tour company from Poland is lying on its roof after an accident on the A2 near Bornstedt (dpa via AP)
Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 09:51
AP Reporters

A total of 35 people have been injured, six of them seriously, after a bus travelling from Poland to Belgium came off a highway in eastern Germany and overturned, officials said.

Police said there were 54 people on board, aged between about 10 and 60, German news agency dpa reported.

The accident took place on the A2 near Bornstedt, Germany (dpa via AP)

It was not immediately clear how the bus came off the highway, skidded and ended up on its roof next to a roadside ditch.

The bus was owned by Polish tour operator Sindbad.

The company’s deputy CEO, Bogdan Kurys, said the vehicle was on a regular trip between Warsaw and Belgium, with two drivers on board, according to Polish state news agency PAP.

Place: International
Rescuers surround someone after they were pulled from the rubble in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey (IHA via AP)

