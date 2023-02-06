More than 3,400 dead after powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

More than 3,400 people have died after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake toppled hundreds of buildings across wide swathes of Turkey and Syria.

Hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers search mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning.

Authorities feared the death toll would keep climbing as rescuers searched through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors in a region beset by more than a decade of Syria’s civil war and a refugee crisis.

On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold winter’s night.

Men try to identify the bodies of earthquake victims recovered outside a hospital, in Aleppo, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki

Nearly 1,500 people were killed in 10 Turkish provinces, with some 8,500 injured, according to the president of the country’s disaster management agency.

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed past 430 people, with some 1,280 injured, according to the health ministry.

In the country’s rebel-held north-west, groups that operate there said the death toll was at least 380, with many hundreds more injured.

Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks or new quakes, including one nearly as strong as the first, continued to rattle the region.

'Thank God we were not there' Staff members and students from a Cork City school have avoided disaster as their travel destination in Turkey was hit by a devastating earthquake. A group of eight from Coláiste Éamann Rís, Deerpark, was due to travel to a partner school in Malatya as part of an Erasmus programme and had been in Istanbul when the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck. Coláiste Éamann Rís principal Aaron Wolfe told the Irish Examiner that it was only luck that they were not there as initial plans to visit Malatya on Sunday fell through. The original flight options proved unsuitable, leaving too long of a layover in between flights, leading the school to choose the option of flying out a day later. Coláiste Éamann Rís students Sophia Kedsia, Giovanna Marques Zanolli, Abigail Taylor, Jack O Neil, Santiago Costa, with principal Aaron Wolfe and Erasmus coordinator Sean Buckley. The group of eight includes Mr Wolfe, deputy principal Edel Farrell and Erasmus co-ordinator Sean Buckley, alongside five third-year students. "Thank God we were not there," he said. "We were stunned. Had we got there the day earlier, it would have been horrendous. It's very sad."

Rescue workers and residents in multiple cities searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and concrete. A hospital in Turkey also collapsed, and patients, including newborn babies, were evacuated from facilities in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise.

“Hopefully, we will leave these disastrous days behind us in unity and solidarity as a country and a nation.”

The quake, which was centred on Turkey’s south-eastern province of Kahramanmaras, was felt as far away as Cairo. It sent residents of Damascus rushing into the street, and jolted awake people in their beds in Beirut.

In the Turkish city of Adana, one resident said three buildings near his home were toppled.

Emergency team members carry a body of a person found in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

The tremor struck a region that has been shaped on both sides of the border by more than a decade of civil war in Syria.

On the Syrian side, the region affected is divided between government-held territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces. Turkey, meanwhile, is home to millions of refugees from that conflict.

The opposition-held regions in Syria are packed with some four million people displaced from other parts of the country by the fighting. Many of them live in buildings that are already wrecked from past bombardments.

Hundreds of families remained trapped in rubble, according to the opposition emergency organisation, the White Helmets.

Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Strained health facilities and hospitals were quickly filled with injured, rescue workers said. Others had to be emptied, including a maternity hospital, according to the SAMS medical organisation.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 people were killed in a similarly powerful earthquakes that hit north-west Turkey in 1999.

Irish response President Michael D Higgins offered his condolences to those affected by the tragedy, saying: "All of our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those have been injured, and we send our support to those emergency services who continue with the work of rescuing and protection of those impacted by these terrible tragedies. "As President of Ireland, I wish to assure those members of the Turkish and Syrian communities living in Ireland who may have relatives directly impacted that we are offering them our solidarity at this time." Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin added that he was "shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake". "Our thoughts go to all those who lost loved ones, the injured, and first responders. Ireland stands ready to support local and international relief efforts," he said. Emergency team members and others search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra Concern Worldwide said they are providing "emergency supplies and shelter" to those impacted. The Irish humanitarian organisation is currently supplying blankets and heaters to emergency shelters in Şanlıurfa, close to the epicentre of the earthquakes in southern Turkey, along with food and water. Concern is also opening community centres that are deemed safe, so families have somewhere to sleep. In northwest Syria, Concern is working with local partners to assess what response is needed. Regional director Fiona Gannon said: "The biggest priority for people affected by these earthquakes is shelter as it’s currently below freezing (-4 degrees Celsius) in the areas hit by the earthquakes, "These have been some of the strongest earthquakes in a 100 years and aftershocks have disrupted communications and electricity supplies, many people are too afraid to go inside, choosing to sleep in their cars instead.“ Concern has also launched an emergency fundraising appeal.

Two quakes

The US Geological Survey measured Monday’s quake at 7.8. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude one struck more than 60 miles away. An official from Turkey’s disaster management agency said it was a new earthquake, not an aftershock, though its effects were not immediately clear. Hundreds of aftershocks were expected after the two tremors, the official told reporters.

A man reacts as people search for survivors through the rubble in Diyarbakir, on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.Pcture: Photo by ILYAS AKENGIN/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 200 miles to the north-east. A hospital collapsed in the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskenderun, but casualties were not immediately known, Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay said.

Televisions stations in Turkey aired screens split into four or five, showing live coverage from rescue efforts in the worst-hit provinces. In the city of Kahramanmaras, rescuers pulled two children alive from the rubble, and one could be seen lying on a stretcher on the snowy ground.

Offers of help – from search-and-rescue teams to medical supplies and money – poured in from dozens of countries, as well as the European Union and Nato.

I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2023

In Turkey, people trying to leave the quake-stricken regions caused traffic jams, hampering efforts of emergency teams trying to reach the affected areas. Authorities urged residents not to take to the roads. Mosques around the region were opened to provide shelter for people unable to return to damaged homes amid temperatures that hovered around freezing.

In Diyarbakir, hundreds of rescue workers and civilians formed lines across a mountain of wreckage, passing down broken concrete pieces, household belongings and other debris as they searched for trapped survivors while diggers sifted through the rubble below.

Firefighters carry the body of a victim in Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Mahmut Bozarsan

The quake damaged a historic castle perched on top of a hill in the centre of the provincial capital of Gaziantep, about 20 miles from the epicentre. Parts of the fortresses’ walls and watch towers were levelled and other parts heavily damaged, images from the city showed.

Meanwhile, the directorate-general of Antiquities and Museums in Syria said the earthquake has caused some damage to the Crusader-built Marqab, or Watchtower Castle, on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean. Parts of a tower and some walls collapsed.

In the small Syrian rebel-held town of Azmarin in the mountains by the Turkish border, the bodies of several dead children, wrapped in blankets, were seen being brought to a hospital.

In north-west Syria, the quake added new woes to the opposition-held enclave centred on the province of Idlib, which has been under siege for years, with frequent Russian and government air strikes. The territory depends on a flow of aid from nearby Turkey for everything from food to medical supplies.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence described the situation there as “disastrous”.

The USGS said the quake was 11 miles deep.