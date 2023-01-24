Poland seeks Germany’s permission to send tanks to Ukraine

Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, its defence minister said.
Berlin has received Warsaw’s request, Mariusz Blaszczak said in a tweet, although German officials did not immediately confirm that.
Mr Blaszczak wrote on Twitter: “The Germans have already received our request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
“I also appeal to the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.
“This is our common cause, because it is about the security of the whole of Europe!”
Ukraine has been pleading for western tanks to help it push back against Russia’s invasion.