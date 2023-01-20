Rebekah Vardy thanks firefighters after blaze destroys home gym

According to reports, the blaze broke out at the home gym in an outbuilding of the Vardys’ house near Grantham, Lincolnshire.
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London last summer. (Yui Mok/PA)

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 21:44
Ellie Ng, PA

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after a blaze reportedly destroyed the home gym in the grounds of her Lincolnshire mansion.

The wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy posted a picture on Instagram of two of her children smiling at the camera having climbed inside a fire engine as she praised the “brilliant Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service”.

She wrote: “Every cloud and all that. Thankfully no one was hurt…. Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines. Thank you for being so brilliant @lincolnshirefirerescue.”

Firefighters are said to have been called by builders at around 3.20pm on Thursday and police also attended.

There were no reports of injuries, and the blaze is thought to have been started by an electrical fault.

