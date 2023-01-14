Lithuanian gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction

A flame rises after an explosion at a gas pipeline near Pasvalys, 109 miles north of Vilnius in northern Lithuania (AP)
Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 10:48
Siarhei Satsiuk, AP

A powerful gas pipeline explosion that prompted the evacuation of a village in northern Lithuania was most likely caused by a technical malfunction, officials said.

The blast on Friday evening sent flames 150ft into the sky.

No casualties were reported but about 250 people were evacuated from the nearby village of Valakeliai, near Pasvalys, 109 miles north of Vilnius, as a precaution.

The fire was extinguished by midnight and the residents returned to their homes on Saturday as repair work began on the damaged pipeline.

Employees work at the site of the damaged pipeline near Valakeliai (AP)

Nemunas Biknius, the head of AB Amber Grid, which operates Lithuania’s natural gas transmission system, said: “One of the (possible causes) is that the explosion was a result of the defects in the welding seam of the pipeline, but the investigation will provide all answers within several days.

“I don’t think it’s some kind of intentional activity; I think it’s an accident.”

The pipeline carries gas from Lithuania’s Baltic port of Klaipeda to neighbouring Latvia.

An adjacent pipeline was not damaged and continued to supply gas to consumers in the area, AB Amber Grid said.

Police block the road after the blast (AP)

Lithuania completely cut off Russian gas imports in April 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Baltic country imports gas from multiple countries through the Klaipeda Liquid Natural Gas terminal built a decade ago.

The terminal satisfies all Lithuania’s natural gas needs and allows deliveries to neighbouring countries.

