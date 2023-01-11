Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris train station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris train station
A soldier patrols at the Gare du Nord train station (AP)
Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 09:13
AP Reporters

A knife attacker has been shot by police after injuring six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris’s busy Gare du Nord train station, the French interior minister has said.

Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene that the man had attacked several people, including a police officer, with a “bladed weapon” at around 6.43am local time (5.43am GMT).

He said the unnamed assailant was currently “between life and death” in hospital.

Travellers at the Gare du Nord train station in the aftermath of the attack (AP)

Several passengers and a border police officer were among the wounded, according to officials.

The officer was stabbed in the back by the assailant, but was saved by a bulletproof vest, Mr Darmanin said.

Another of the other victims was seriously injured in the shoulder and taken for emergency treatment.

The attacker is in hospital, officials said (AP)

Mr Darmanin thanked the police “for their effective and courageous reaction”.

Video of the Gare du Nord, one of the French capital’s busiest commuter stations, showed an eerie calm with dozens of police stationed by the Eurostar terminal entrance in areas cordoned off from the public.

No specific motive, including terrorism, has currently been suggested by authorities.

More in this section

Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine
Former police officer who hired two people to kill wife is executed Former police officer who hired two people to kill wife is executed
City Views - Paris Several people stabbed in attack at Paris train station
StabbingsPlace: International
<p>Boris Johnson allegedly joked at a boozy No 10 leaving do during the coronavirus pandemic that staff were at ‘the most unsocially distanced party in the UK’ (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

Johnson ‘joked he was at the most unsocially distanced party in UK’ during Covid

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s