Summit crater glows as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again

Kilauea’s summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities
Summit crater glows as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, from the west rim of the summit caldera, looking east (US Geological Survey/AP)
Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 07:36
Audrey McAvoy, Associated Press

Hawaii’s Kilauea has begun erupting inside its summit crater, the US Geological Survey said – less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbour Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images, indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit caldera, the agency said.

Kilauea’s summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities.

Hawaii’s Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said (US Geological Survey/AP)

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting on November 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes spewing lava side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years. Both volcanoes stopped erupting at about the same time.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Geological Survey raised the alert level for Kilauea due to signs magma was moving below the summit surface, an indication the volcano might erupt.

More in this section

Neighbours and A Country Practice star Joan Sydney dies age 86 Neighbours and A Country Practice star Joan Sydney dies age 86
Virus Outbreak China China wants to minimise Covid risk during travel rush
Universal plans to build rail stop in Orlando’s tourism hub Universal plans to build rail stop in Orlando’s tourism hub
hawaiiPlace: International
Earth's glaciers research

80% of Earth’s glaciers ‘will be gone by 2100 if global temperatures rise by 4C’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s