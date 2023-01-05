Russia’s Putin orders 36-hour weekend ceasefire in Ukraine

The order follows a proposal by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, earlier in the day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone to seven-year-old David Shmelev from Stavropol Krai region, a participant of the Fir Tree of Wishes charity campaign via videoconference from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 15:41
Andrew Meldrum, Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Moscow’s armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.

“Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ,” according to Mr Putin’s order, addressed to defence minister Sergei Shoigu and published on the Kremlin’s website.

Kyiv rebuffs Russia church head’s call for truce in Ukraine

