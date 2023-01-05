Russia’s Putin orders 36-hour weekend ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Moscow’s armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.
The order follows a proposal by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, earlier in the day.
“Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ,” according to Mr Putin’s order, addressed to defence minister Sergei Shoigu and published on the Kremlin’s website.