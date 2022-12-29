Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81 (Yui Mok/PA)

Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 21:30
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.

The pioneering fashion designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

Westwood died on Friday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.

In a statement, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

Read More

Brazil legend Pelé, one of the greatest footballers ever, dies aged 82

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine
Israel Politics Israel swears in Netanyahu as PM of hardline government
Vatican Benedict XVI Benedict XVI lucid and stable but in serious condition, Vatican says
WestwoodPlace: UKPlace: London
New York Cosmos Opus

‘Greatest of all time’: Pele as described by his peers

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.262 s