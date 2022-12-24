Rishi Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’

Rishi Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 13:45
Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent

Rishi Sunak has come under fire for what critics called an “excruciating” exchange with a homeless man.

In footage from his visit to a homeless shelter in London on Friday, the British prime minister can be heard asking a man he is serving food to: “Do you work in business?”

The man, called Dean, replies: “No, I’m homeless. I’m actually a homeless person.”

Britain's deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tweeted the ITV clip and wrote: “Excruciating.”

The awkward exchange began when the multimillionaire Mr Sunak was serving breakfast to the homeless man, who asked him: “Are you sorting the economy out?”

Dean then said he was interested in business, prompting Mr Sunak to ask him what kind of business.

When Dean replied finance, Mr Sunak said: “I used to work in finance, actually.”

Mr Sunak then asked: “Is that something you’d like to get into?”

“Yeah I wouldn’t mind. But, I don’t know, I’d like to get through Christmas first,” the homeless man said.

Mr Sunak asked: “What’s your plan, what are you doing this weekend?”

Dean replied that he was hoping the homeless charity St Mungo’s could help him get into temporary accommodation “so I’m not on the street”.

Another Labour MP, Bill Esterson, said the exchange demonstrated Mr Sunak was “out of touch”.

More in this section

Operation Moshtarak Taliban use water cannon on women protesting against university ban
Russia Ukraine War Kherson's Struggle Russian shells pound Kherson, leaving seven dead
Russia Nursing Home Fire 22 killed in fire at illegal shelter in Russia
SunakPlace: UK
France Shooting Protest

Kurds and anti-racism groups join demonstration after deadly Paris shooting

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.261 s