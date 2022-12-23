One dead and 22 hurt after coach crashes into height limit barrier in Romania

Romania’s health ministry said that some of the passengers were trapped inside the coach and that 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance
The bus crashed into a height limit bar (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 16:01
Associated Press Reporter

A coach carrying 47 Greek passengers has crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania’s capital, leaving one person dead and more than 20 injured.

The incident occurred in central Bucharest at around 1.30pm.

Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations, told reporters that 22 of the passengers were taken to local hospitals, and one remains in a critical condition.

Municipal workers clear debris next to the coach (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Romania’s health ministry said that some of the passengers were trapped inside the coach and that 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance.

Photos published in local media outlets show the roof of the vehicle crushed underneath the height barrier. All of the occupants, including the driver, were Greek citizens, authorities said.

“The emergency response has ended at this point,” Mr Arafat said, adding that the driver remained to provide statements to police.

