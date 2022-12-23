Man arrested after shooting in Paris leaves two dead and four injured

Two people were killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Paris' 10th arrondissement, the city's prosecution office said on Friday, confirming media reports.
The shooting occurred near a Kurdish cultural centre close to the Gare de l'Est train station.
The prosecutor's office added that a 69-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.
Police have taped off the area in the French capital, with people warned to stay away.