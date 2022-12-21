Zelenskyy thanks ‘ordinary Americans’ during defiant wartime visit to US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank US leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises” in bringing an end to the war.

President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace”.

Mr Biden welcomed Mr Zelenskyy to the Oval Office, saying the US and Ukraine would continue to project a “united defence” as Russia wages a “brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation”.

Mr Zelenskyy, on his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February, said he wanted to visit earlier and his visit now showed the “situation is under control, because of your support”.

“For me as a president, ‘just peace’ is no compromises,” Mr Zelenskyy told reporters. He said the war would end once Ukraine’s sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity were restored, as well as the “payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression”.

The highly sensitive trip was taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands of casualties on both sides and devastation for Ukrainian civilians.

Mr Zelenskyy’s visit was intended to reinvigorate support for his country in the US and around the world amid concerns that allies are growing weary of the costly war and its disruption to global food and energy supplies.

Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about 45 billion dollars in emergency assistance to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk along the Colonnade of the White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Mr Biden said Russia is “trying to use winter as a weapon, but Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world”. Later, in a joint news conference, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “no intention of stopping this cruel war”.

Mr Biden said it is “important for the American people, and for the world, to hear directly from you, Mr President, about Ukraine’s fight, and the need to continue to stand together through 2023″.

After the White House meeting, the Ukrainian president was scheduled to give an address to Congress in the evening, which Vice President Kamala Harris would attend.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, welcome Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky (Andrew Harnik/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her invitation to Mr Zelenskyy to speak to lawmakers, said “the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself” and that they were looking forward to “hearing your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination”.

US and Ukrainian officials have made clear they do not envision an imminent resolution to the war and are preparing for fighting to continue for some time. The latest infusion of US money would be the biggest yet.

Mr Biden has repeated that while the US will arm and train Ukraine, American forces will not be directly engaged in the war.

Mr Biden and Mr Zelenskyy first discussed the idea of a visit during a telephone call on December 11, with a formal invitation following three days later, according to a senior US administration official.

Mr Zelenskyy accepted the invitation on Friday and it was confirmed on Sunday, when the White House began coordinating with Ms Pelosi to arrange the congressional address.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has said the delivery of the advanced surface-to-air missile system would be considered a provocative step and that the system and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s military.

It was unclear when the Patriot battery would arrive on the front lines in Ukraine, given that US troops will have to train Ukrainian forces. The training could take several weeks and is expected to be done in Germany.

The visit comes at an important moment, with the White House bracing for greater resistance when Republicans take control of the House in January and give more scrutiny to aid for Ukraine. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California has said his party will not write a “blank cheque” for Ukraine.