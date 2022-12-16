Burst tank at Sea Life aquarium in Berlin creates wave of devastation

Burst tank at Sea Life aquarium in Berlin creates wave of devastation
Firefighters stand in front of debris after a huge tank burst at the Seal Life Aquarium in central Berlin (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)
Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 08:31
Associated Press Reporter

A huge tank at an aquarium in the centre of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said.

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as one million litres of water poured out of the 25m-high aquarium shortly before 6am local time.

Police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.

Police are investigating the incident (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

There was speculation that freezing temperatures contributed to the leak but Mr Stralau said the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

Operators say the aquarium had the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species before the incident. The aquarium, which was last modernised in 2020, is a major tourist attraction in Berlin.

The 10-minute elevator ride through the tank was one of the highlights of the centre.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Russia launches ‘major missile attack’ on Ukrainian energy facilities
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 13, 2021 Four critically injured in ‘crowd crush’ at London gig
Malaysia Landslide Five-year-old boy among those killed in fatal landslide in Malaysia
AquariumPlace: International
The fire has left 10 people dead (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s