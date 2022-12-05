Palestinians say man killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Palestinian mourners gather around the body of Omar Manaa during his funeral in the West Bank refugee camp of Deheishe (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 08:32
Associated Press reporters

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli fire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said.

It was the latest death in a recent surge of violence in the territory.

The Israeli military has been carrying out daily raids throughout the West Bank since the spring.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said soldiers entered the Deheishe refugee camp near the city of Bethlehem early on Monday, sparking clashes with a group of local residents.

The soldiers then fired tear gas and opened fire at the crowd, it said.

The agency said Omar Manaa, 22, was killed while six other Palestinians were wounded. Four were arrested.

The Israeli military said soldiers entered the camp to arrest three wanted militants. It said the soldiers opened fire after the crowd hurled rocks and firebombs at them.

An explosion caused by Israeli air strikes is seen at Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip (Abed Rahim Khatib/AP)

Rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions have made 2022 the deadliest year in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the long-running conflict since 2006.

Further escalation appears likely, as the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history is poised to be installed in the coming weeks, with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power.

More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting this year.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting at Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Monday’s deadly shooting came against the backdrop of months of Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank, prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, but the Palestinians say they entrench Israel’s open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

A recent wave of Palestinian attacks against Israeli targets killed an additional nine people.

