‘Hopelessly deadlocked’ jurors lead to mistrial for actor Danny Masterson

All three women were Scientology members at the time and Masterson remains one.
‘Hopelessly deadlocked’ jurors lead to mistrial for actor Danny Masterson

‘Hopelessly deadlocked’ jurors lead to mistrial for actor Danny Masterson (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 09:38
Brian Melley and Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

A judge declared a mistrial after jurors became “hopelessly deadlocked” in the case of That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo had ordered the jurors to take Thanksgiving week off and keep deliberating after they told her on November 18 that they could not come to a consensus about the rape allegations after a month-long trial in which the Church of Scientology played a supporting role.

Masterson, 46, was charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

He pleaded not guilty and his lawyer said the acts were all consensual.

All three women were members of the church at the time and Masterson remains one.

“I find the jurors hopelessly deadlocked,” the judge declared after inquiring whether there was anything the court could do to move them closer to reaching a unanimous decision.

Jurors said they had voted seven times on Tuesday and Wednesday without being able to reach consensus on any of the three counts.

The jury foreman said only two jurors voted for conviction on the first count, four voted for conviction on the second count and five voted to convict on the third count.

Lisa Marie Presley was named as a witness by the prosecution but was ultimately not called (Andy Butterton/PA)

Jurors were forced to start deliberations from scratch on Monday when two had to be dismissed because they came down with Covid-19. They deliberated for two days but still could not reach verdicts.

The result was a serious setback for prosecutors and for the three women who said they were seeking long-overdue justice.

The proceedings took place amid a flurry of cases on both coasts with MeToo connotations, including the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein just down the hall from Masterson’s.

In New York, Kevin Spacey won a sexual misconduct conduct lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp while in a separate civil case a jury ordered director and screenwriter Paul Haggis to pay 10 million dollars.

Read More

Leader of so-called Islamic State killed in battle, group says

More in this section

Railroad Contract Talks US House of Representatives votes to avert rail strike and impose deal on unions
Antimicrobial resistance study AI and robots used to enable faster detection of UTIs
Royal visit to Boston - Day 1 Prince William backs godmother’s decision to resign over remarks to black charity boss
MastersonDigitalPlace: International
FTX filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11 (Marta Lavandier, File/AP)

Ex-FTX CEO says he did not ‘knowingly’ misuse clients’ funds

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s