Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies aged 96
Jiang Zemin during a state visit to Britain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 09:01
Joe McDonald, AP

Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin has died aged 96, state TV reported.

Mr Jiang led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth.

A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, Mr Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2001.

Even as China opened to the outside, Mr Jiang’s government stamped out dissent at home.

It jailed human rights, labour and pro-democracy activists and banned the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which it viewed as a threat to the Communist Party’s monopoly on power.

JiangObitPlace: International
