Remains found in Boston apartment building are of four infants, say police

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 14:59
Associated Press reporters

Human remains found in a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police in the US have said.

The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department’s website.

No arrests have been announced and an investigation is continuing.

Officers originally called to the building in the Massachusetts city on November 17 discovered what appeared to be human remains. They found more the following day.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office previously confirmed that some of the remains were found in a freezer.

They were removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and were determined to be the remains of four infants, police said. Post-mortem examination results are pending.

Police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office are continuing to investigate. No additional details have been made public.

More in this section

Vatican Pope Russia protests at Pope’s comments as Vatican seeks to mediate
Russia Ukraine War Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
Virus Outbreak China Why are China’s Covid rules so strict?
remainsPlace: International
Mario Ferri, who ran across the pitch with a rainbow flag during the Portugal v Uruguay match has been banned from attending all of the remaining World Cup games (Abbie Parr/AP)

Man who invaded pitch with rainbow flag banned from World Cup matches

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.21 s