Nato ministers meet to drum up more aid and arms for Ukraine
Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine’ (Alexandru Dobre/AP)
Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 08:39
Associated Press reporters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Nato counterparts are meeting in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country’s devastated power transmission network.

Ukraine’s grid has been battered countrywide since early October by targeted Russian strikes, in what US officials call a Russian campaign to weaponise the coming winter cold.

Ahead of the meeting, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine” and that Nato’s allies and Ukraine “need to be prepared for more attacks”.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce US aid for Ukraine’s energy grid at the Nato meeting in Bucharest, officials said (Daniel Mihailescu/Pool/AP)

The meeting in the capital, Bucharest, is likely to see Nato make fresh pledges of non-lethal support for Ukraine – fuel, generators, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone-jamming devices.

Mr Blinken will announce substantial US aid for Ukraine’s energy grid, officials said.

Individual allies are also likely to announce fresh supplies of military equipment for Ukraine – chiefly the air defence systems that Kyiv so desperately seeks to protect its skies – but Nato, as an organisation, will not, to avoid being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.

The ministers, along with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, will also look further afield.

“Over the longer term we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment to modern Nato standards, doctrine and training,” Mr Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Ukrainian authorities are investigating sites where torture allegedly took place in the city of Kherson (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Torture allegations mount in aftermath of Kherson occupation

