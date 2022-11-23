German government rejects Boris Johnson’s claims over Ukraine war stance

German government rejects Boris Johnson’s claims over Ukraine war stance
Former PM Boris Johnson (Toby Melville/PA)
Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 13:32
AP Reporters

The German government has rejected former prime minister Boris Johnson’s claim that Berlin initially wanted Ukraine to quickly “fold” following Russia’s invasion in February.

CNN Portugal quoted Mr Johnson as saying on Monday that “the German view was at one stage that if it were going to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better for the whole thing to be over quickly, and for Ukraine to fold”.

The network reported that Mr Johnson claimed Germany had “all sorts of sound economic reasons” for that stance.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that he was “tempted to switch to English and say it’s ‘utter nonsense’ what Boris Johnson said”.

He added: “We know that the very entertaining former prime minister always has his own relationship with the truth,” and cited Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s strong defence of Ukraine in a speech to the German parliament on February 27, three days after the war started.

“As such, I think the facts speak against the insinuation I heard in this interview,” Mr Hebestreit said.

More in this section

Walmart Mass Shooting Gunman at Virginia Walmart store was employee, police say
Germany Celtic Treasure Stolen Organised crime ‘likely behind Celtic gold heist’
Israel Explosion Teenager killed after twin blasts strike near bus stops in Jerusalem
JohnsonPlace: International
Russia Ukraine War

Power outages in Ukrainian cities and Moldova after new strikes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s