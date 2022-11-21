Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan

Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador after images that allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and served as Kurdish militant propaganda were projected on to the Turkish embassy building in Stockholm, Turkey’s state-run news agency has reported.

Anadolu Agency said Staffan Herrstrom was summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry, where officials condemned the incident, called for an investigation and renewed a demand for Stockholm to take “concrete steps” against groups Turkey considers to be security threats.