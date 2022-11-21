Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Pa)
Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 16:46
Associated Press reporters

Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador after images that allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and served as Kurdish militant propaganda were projected on to the Turkish embassy building in Stockholm, Turkey’s state-run news agency has reported.

Anadolu Agency said Staffan Herrstrom was summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry, where officials condemned the incident, called for an investigation and renewed a demand for Stockholm to take “concrete steps” against groups Turkey considers to be security threats.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) meets his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson (PA)

Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for Nato membership this year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

But Nato member Turkey has not yet endorsed their accession, which requires unanimous approval from existing alliance members.

Mr Erdogan’s government is pressing the two countries to crack down on individuals it considers to be terrorists, including supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, and people the government suspects of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

Earlier this month, Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, visited Turkey and pledged to work toward countering “terrorism” threats to Turkey.

Read More

Southern Chinese city locks down district in zero-Covid fight

More in this section

Mali political map with capital Bamako, international borders and neighbors. Republic and landlocked country in West Africa. Gra German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping
Laganside court Four in court after police searches targeting UVF in east Belfast
World Cup: Iran players opt not to sing national anthem against England World Cup: Iran players opt not to sing national anthem against England
SwedenPlace: International
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java (AP)

Earthquake topples buildings and kills ‘at least 162’ on Indonesia’s Java island

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.285 s