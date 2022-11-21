World Cup: Iran players opt not to sing national anthem against England

Iran's national team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their opening World Cup match against England on Monday, in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.
All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Breaking: Iran national football club stand mournfully and refuse to sing national anthem of clerical regime during first match against England at World Cup 2022 in act of protest against Khamenei henchmen’s violence pic.twitter.com/qPmX2hdMKP— Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) November 21, 2022
More than two months of nationwide protests, sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police, are among the boldest challenges posed to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Ongoing unrest and demonstrations in Iran were sparked following the death of the Kurdish-Iranian 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 in police custody in Tehran.
She had been detained for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
The Iranian team, who are coached by former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz, have been drawn in Group B for the World Cup, alongside England, Wales and the USA.
In their opening game, Iran lost 6-2 to England.