World Cup: Iran players opt not to sing national anthem against England

All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 14:58
Reuters

Iran's national team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their opening World Cup match against England on Monday, in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.

All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

More than two months of nationwide protests, sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police, are among the boldest challenges posed to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ongoing unrest and demonstrations in Iran were sparked following the death of the Kurdish-Iranian 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 in police custody in Tehran.

She had been detained for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

The Iranian team, who are coached by former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz, have been drawn in Group B for the World Cup, alongside England, Wales and the USA.

In their opening game, Iran lost 6-2 to England

Allowing Iran keeper to play on after head injury an ‘utter disgrace’ 

