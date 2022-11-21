New Zealand to decide on lowering voting age from 18 to 16

Sanat Singh, co-director of New Zealand’s Make It 16 campaign, said he was absolutely thrilled with the court’s decision.
New Zealand to decide on lowering voting age from 18 to 16

A number of countries are debating whether to lower their voting age. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 07:58
Nick Perry, Associated Press

New Zealand politicians will take a vote on whether to lower the national voting age from 18 to 16, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Her announcement came hours after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that not allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote amounted to age discrimination.

But while Ms Ardern said she personally favours lowering the age, such a change would require a 75% supermajority of politicians to agree. And even proponents acknowledge they do not currently have the numbers.

A number of countries are debating whether to lower their voting age. Some that allow people to vote at 16 include Austria, Malta, Brazil, Cuba and Ecuador.

Sanat Singh, co-director of New Zealand’s Make It 16 campaign, said he was absolutely thrilled with the court’s decision.

“It’s a huge day,” he said. “This is historic not only for our campaign, but for the country.”

Mr Singh, 18, said existential issues like climate change — as well as issues like pandemic recovery and the state of democracy — will most affect young people.

“That’s why I think it’s really important to get all hands on deck to make sure we can have a stronger future,” he said.

Ms Ardern, who leads the liberal Labour Party, said all lawmakers should have a say on the issue.

“I personally support a decrease in the voting age but it is not a matter simply for me or even the government,” Ms Ardern said. “Any change in electoral law of this nature requires 75% of parliamentarians’ support.”

Ms Ardern said the vote would likely take place within the coming months but any change would not take effect until after next year’s general election.

The liberal Green Party said it supported a change.

“Young people deserve to have a say in the decisions that affect them, both now and in the future,” said Golriz Ghahraman, the party’s electoral reform spokesperson.

But New Zealand’s two main conservative opposition parties said they oppose a change.

“It’s not something we support,” opposition leader Christopher Luxon told reporters. “Ultimately, you’ve got to draw the line somewhere, and we’re comfortable with the line being 18.”

At the Supreme Court, four judges found in favour of the lobby group’s appeal with a fifth judge dissenting to some aspects of the decision.

In New Zealand, the protection against age discrimination begins at 16, and the judges ruled that the attorney-general had failed to show why 18 had been chosen as the age to vote rather than 16.

The nature of the court’s ruling compelled New Zealand politicians to at least debate the issue, but it did not compel them to take a vote or to make a change.

Mr Singh said he’s hopeful that while his group may not yet have the 75% support it needs in parliament, it will get there within the next few years.

He said a possible first step would be to get the voting age lowered to 16 for local council elections, as that change requires only a regular majority of lawmakers.

New Zealand’s voting age was previously lowered from 21 to 20 in 1969, and then to 18 in 1974.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak China Southern Chinese city locks down district in zero-Covid fight
Colorado Springs Shooting Gunman struck with own weapon after fatal shooting at gay club
Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League - Old Trafford Footballer Mason Greenwood to appear in court charged with attempted rape
votingPlace: International
A seismograph (Danny Lawson/PA)

Deadly earthquake hits Indonesia’s Java island

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s