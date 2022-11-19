Funeral held for first of two Poles killed in missile blast

A funeral has been held for one of two Polish men killed in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine – deaths western officials said appear to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile which went astray.

White roses were placed on the wooden coffin of Boguslaw Wos.

A family member carried a black-and-white photograph of him, while another man carried a crucifix bearing his name.

Polish state news agency PAP described Mr Wos as a 62-year-old warehouse manager.

Mr Wos and another man died on Tuesday in Przewodow, a small farming community some four miles from the border with Ukraine as that country was defending itself against a barrage of Russian missiles directed at its power infrastructure.

The deaths were likely the result of a Ukrainian air defence missile which went astray as the country was defending itself against a barrage of Russian missiles directed at its power infrastructure, western officials believe (AP)

Officials from Poland, Nato and the United States say they think Russia is to blame for the deaths no matter what because a Ukrainian missile would not have misfired had the country not been forced to defend itself against Russian attacks.

A Polish investigation to determine the source of the missile and the circumstances of the explosion was launched with support from the US.

Ukrainian investigators joined the probe on Friday.

Mr Wos’s funeral took place in a village church and he was to be buried in the local cemetery, PAP said.

The funeral had elements of a state funeral, with a military honour guard and Polish officials and Ukrainian representatives joining the man’s family and members of the community.

Ukraine’s consul general in the nearby city of Lublin placed a wreath in the colours of Ukraine, PAP reported.

The funeral and burial were held in private, with the Wos family requesting no media access.

The other victim is to be buried on Sunday.