The discovery, which followed an examination of missile debris, raises questions, science and technology publication technology.org said
Russian missile shot down over Kyiv ‘contained nuclear warhead dummy’
Kyiv on Thursday November 17 2022 (John Leicester/AP)
Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 10:03
Ievgen Matiushenko, Ukrinform

A Russian missile downed over Kyiv was originally intended to carry a nuclear payload, according to Ukrainian officials quoted by local media.

Instead, a nuclear warhead dummy was installed on the Kh-55 rocket, which was shot down on Thursday, the Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the Ukraine-based Defence Express outlet.

“Simply put – for this strike, the orcs took at least one Kh-55 missile from their ‘nuclear arsenal’, ‘unscrewed’ the nuclear warhead and replaced it with a dummy before firing it at Ukraine,” it said.

“Although we should not rule it out that as events develop, at least a few such missiles will be seen.”

The discovery, which followed an examination of missile debris, raises questions, science and technology publication technology.org said.

It wrote: “There is a chance that the Russian federation is running out of conventional missiles of Kh-555 modification and they are using Kh-55 instead.

“If a nuclear charge was taken out, does this mean Russian soldiers forgot to put a conventional warhead in its place?

“Or, if a nuclear warhead was taken out, where is it now?”

There is also a chance the missile with a dummy existed in its current form and was simply used as a somewhat cheaper decoy with the aim of misguiding Ukrainian air defence systems, said Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news agency.

Four missiles and five Shahed drones were destroyed during an air raid alert over Kyiv on Thursday, Ukrinform reported.

<p>New study tracks women for 30 years after breast cancer surgery (PA)</p>

Radiotherapy ‘does not improve breast cancer survival after 30 years’

