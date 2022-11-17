Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
Journalists watch on a large screen the verdict session in the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 trial at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Hague District Court, sitting at a high-security courtroom at Schiphol Airport, is passing judgment on three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew on board, against a backdrop of global geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February and the nearly nine-month war it triggered. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)
Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 14:31
Mike Corder and Raf Casert, Associated Press

A Dutch court has convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine.

One Russian was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said evidence presented by prosecutors at a trial that lasted more than two years proved that the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was brought down by a Buk missile fired by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels on July 17 2014.

None of the defendants appeared for the trial that began in March 2020, and if they are convicted it is unlikely they will serve a sentence any time soon.

The prosecution had sought life sentences for all four.

Prosecutors and the suspects have two weeks to file an appeal.

More in this section

Jordan River Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River
Qatar WCup Soccer Emmanuel Macron says World Cup in Qatar ‘should not be politicised’
Russia Ukraine War Russia launches new air strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and apartment buildings
MH17Place: International
Alaa Abd el-Fattah (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘has deteriorated severely’ since hunger strike

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s