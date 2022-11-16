Missile that killed two not an 'intentional attack', says Poland’s president

Three US officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one 
Police officers gather outside a grain depot in Przewodow, eastern Poland, where a Russian-made missile fell and killed two people. Picture: AP

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 11:21
PA

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident”, not an “intentional attack”.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” to have been fired from Russia.

Three US officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one amid the targeting of Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as “a very significant escalation”, but Russia denied any involvement in the Poland blast.

Ukraine still has stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry, including the S-300 air-defence missile system.

Earlier, Mr Biden had called an emergency meeting of G7 and Nato leaders over fears that a deliberate attack on Nato member Poland could trigger a collective military response by the alliance.

Nato's Articles 4 and 5: How the Ukraine conflict could trigger its defence obligations

