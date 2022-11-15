Australian PM raises trade ‘blockages’ with China at G20

Australian PM raises trade ‘blockages’ with China at G20
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, Pool)
Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 11:06
Niniek Karmini, Associated Press

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping his concerns about trade “blockages”, but did not walk away from their first face-to-face talks with any promises that the 13 billion Australian dollar (£7.4 billion) barriers to Australian exports would be lifted.

The Australian government described the talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday as the first formal bilateral meeting between the two nations’ leaders since 2016, when Mr Xi met then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Bilateral relations plummeted since then over issues including Australia’s ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s involvement in 5G networks, calls for an independent inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic and new laws banning covert international interference in Australian politics.

It was a positive discussion. We put forward our position

Since the centre-left Labour Party came to power in May after nine years of conservative rule, Mr Albanese has been calling for China to lift a series of official and unofficial barriers to Australian exports including beef, wine, seafood, wood and coal.

Albanese described his 30-minute meeting with Mr Xi as “successful”, “positive”, “warm” and “constructive.”

“I put forward Australia’s position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Bali.

“It was a positive discussion. We put forward our position. It was not anticipated that a meeting such as that you get immediate declarations. I believe if people thought that would happen, then that was not realistic,” Mr Albanese added.

Mr Albanese said the two leaders also discussed human rights in China’s western Xinjang region, Chinese-born Australian citizens Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei who are detained in China, climate change, self-ruled Taiwan and Australia’s desire for Beijing to use its influence on Russia to prevent the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

China’s President Xi Jinping met Australia’s Anthony Albanese at the G20 Summit (Bay Ismoyo/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

Australia’s deal with the United States and Britain announced last year to create an Australian submarine fleet powered with US nuclear technology was not raised, Mr Albanese said.

The Chinese People’s Daily English-language newspaper reported last week that “signs of resetting bilateral ties have emerged” since Mr Albanese’s government came to power in May.

Beijing immediately lifted a ban on minister-to-minister contacts after the election.

Mr Albanese said both leaders agreed on Tuesday that dialogue between their governments would continue.

Mr Xi met Mr Turnbull at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017, but the Australian government considers their talks a year earlier were the last formal bilateral meeting between the two countries.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Zelenskyy likens battle for Kherson to D-Day landings at 'G19 summit'
Israel Palestinians Two Israelis killed in West Bank attack
Turkey Explosion Turkey makes further arrests in connection with deadly bombing
G20AustraliaPlace: International
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo speaks next to US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen co-hosts the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment meeting at the G20 summit (Alex Brandon/AP/PA)

Indonesia signs $20bn deal to accelerate clean energy transition

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s