G20 leaders to echo UN call to end war in Ukraine

The statement 'deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation'
G20 leaders to echo UN call to end war in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Picture: Mast Irham/Pool Photo via AP

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 08:05
Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller, Associated Press

A draft declaration by leaders of the G20 under discussion on Tuesday echoes the condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine by the United Nations, while acknowledging differing views among members.

The statement “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” and “demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine”, in reiterating the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly’s March 2 resolution.

The G20 draft statement seen by Associated Press reporters also noted there were different views on the situation and sanctions against Russia. It also says G20 was not the forum for resolving security issues.

The careful wording of the statement reflects the tensions prevailing at the summit, which includes leaders from Russia and China as well as many other countries that have sought to hold a neutral stance on the conflict.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life Climate concerns as world population surges past 8 billion people
South Korea Adoptions Abroad South Koreans demand probe into their past adoptions
Breast cancer survey Scientists find targeting tumour ‘scaffolding’ slows breast cancer
G20#UkrainePlace: International
A beach on the Maldives where 14 people have been arrested on suspicion of plotting a bombing (Alamy/PA)

Maldives police arrest 14 over suspected bomb plot

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.244 s