Scientists find targeting tumour ‘scaffolding’ slows breast cancer

The researchers believe that blocking the proline in the cancer-associated fibroblasts could be key to treating breast cancer in the future.
Scientists find targeting tumour ‘scaffolding’ slows breast cancer

Proline is used to make collagen, which is required to form skin, hair and nails, but in cancer it can be used to build the “scaffolding” around which tumours can grow. File Picture

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 07:21
Emma Lawson, PA

Researchers have found that breast cancer tumours could be prevented from growing by targeting the “scaffolding” that surrounds them.

Scientists in Glasgow from the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute showed that tumours create a large amount of the amino acid proline and found that when they stopped its production, cancer cells were less likely to grow and spread.

Proline is used to make collagen, which is required to form skin, hair and nails, but in cancer it can be used to build the “scaffolding” around which tumours can grow.

The study, published in Nature Metabolism, stated that collagen in cancer is produced by cells called cancer-associated fibroblasts which have become hijacked by cancer to provide the tumour with the essential materials it needs to grow.

The researchers believe that blocking the proline in the cancer-associated fibroblasts could be key to treating breast cancer in the future.

Professor Sara Zanivan of the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute said: “A high level of collagen production is linked to more aggressive forms of breast cancer.

“Preventing cancer-associated fibroblasts from providing tumours with the essentials they need to grow could be key to slowing, or even preventing, the growth of tumours in aggressive forms of breast cancer.”

More in this section

Maldives Island, tropical beach Maldives police arrest 14 over suspected bomb plot
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life Climate concerns as world population surges past 8 billion people
South Korea Adoptions Abroad South Koreans demand probe into their past adoptions
ScienceResearchBreast cancer
<p>U.S. President Joe Biden during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Picture: Mast Irham/Pool Photo via AP</p>

G20 leaders to echo UN call to end war in Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s