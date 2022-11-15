Cambodian PM tests positive for Covid at G20 days after hosting Biden at summit

Cambodian PM tests positive for Covid at G20 days after hosting Biden at summit
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he has tested positive for Covid-19 at the G20 in Bali, just days after hosting world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in Phnom Penh (Alex Brandon/AP)
Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 02:05
Associated Press Reporter

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he has tested positive for Covid-19 at the G20 in Bali, just days after hosting world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive on Monday night and the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician.

He said he was returning to Cambodia and was cancelling his meetings at the G20 as well as the following Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit that ended on Sunday, and Mr Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Mr Biden, guests at ASEAN included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

