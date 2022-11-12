Iranian man who inspired Spielberg film The Terminal dies in Paris airport

Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in Terminal 2F on Saturday, according to an official with the Paris airport authority
Iranian man who inspired Spielberg film The Terminal dies in Paris airport

Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in Terminal 1 of Charles De Gaulle Airport. Picture: Michel Euler/AP

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 19:09
Associated Press Reporter

An Iranian man who inspired Steven Spielberg’s film The Terminal has died in Charles de Gaulle Airport where he lived for 18 years.

Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in Terminal 2F on Saturday, according to an official with the Paris airport authority.

Police and a medical team were called but were not able to save him, the official said.

Mr Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media reports.

He had been living in the airport again in recent weeks, the airport official said.

His saga inspired The Terminal starring Tom Hanks, and a French film.

Read More

Kate Winslet gives €19,400 to help pay life support fuel costs of 12-year-old girl

More in this section

COP27 Climate Summit Hundreds of climate campaigners stage protest at Cop27 summit
Election 2022 Nevada Marathon count continues in Nevada in crucial US Senate race
Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian police and broadcasts return to long-occupied city of Kherson
TerminalDigitalPlace: International
Field Marshall Birhanu Jula, left, and head of the Tigray forces Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, exchange signed copies of an agreement (Brian Inganga/AP)

Ethiopian and Tigray commanders reach deal on humanitarian access

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.279 s