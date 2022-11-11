Nothing found after US-bound flight returns to Greek airport over security scare

Nothing found after US-bound flight returns to Greek airport over security scare
Nothing suspicious was found after a US-bound flight was ordered to return to Greece over a security scare, authorities said (Sainuddeen Alanthi/Alamy/PA)
Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 08:02
Associated Press reporters

Nothing suspicious was found after a US-bound flight was ordered to return to Greece over a security scare, authorities said.

The plane and passengers were checked after Emirates flight EK209, on its way to Newark Airport in New Jersey near New York, landed safely back at Athens International Airport two hours after taking off on Thursday.

A second Emirates flight, EK210, due to fly to Dubai, was stopped in the Greek capital before takeoff.

Public broadcaster ERT said the order was made after a request by US authorities.

Flight EK209 was escorted back through Greek airspace by two Greek air force F-16s, military officials said.

Information about a potentially suspicious passenger was not confirmed by the inspections, police said.

In a statement, Dubai-based Emirates acknowledged the disruption “due to security checks requested by the authorities”.

It did not elaborate but did apologise to passengers for the inconvenience.

