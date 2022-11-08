Lottery ticket sold in California snags record $2bn win

Lottery ticket sold in California snags record $2bn win
A display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball (Keith Srakocic/AP)
Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 18:29
Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridge, Associated Press

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04bn (€2.03bn) jackpot after over three months without anyone netting the top prize.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, while the red Powerball was 10.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

The sum is by far the largest lottery jackpot won, topping the previous record 1.586 billion dollar (£1.37 billion) prize won by three Powerball ticket holders in 2016.

