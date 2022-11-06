Taoiseach: World leaders must 'urgently drive' transformation of climate policies at Cop27

The Taoiseach is leading an Irish delegation at the Cop27 climate change conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt this week.

Micheál Martin will be representing Ireland at the World Leaders Summit, where he will deliver Ireland’s National Statement, setting out Ireland’s climate ambition.

He will also have a number of bilateral meetings with fellow world leaders.

Cop27 brings together almost every country in the world to try to reach agreement on how to tackle climate change, with US President Joe Biden to arrive later in the week.

However, some key world leaders are missing the event, including China's President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This year, the annual conference will focus on climate-related challenges facing many African countries and on the implementation of commitments made at previous COPs.

Delegates will seek to make progress on addressing the loss and damage caused by climate change, and on increasing funding for climate resilience.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr Martin said: “Climate change is the single greatest challenge the world faces. Its effects are already being felt in more extreme weather events, and its consequences are fuelling conflict, global instability, competition for resources and abject human misery in some of the world’s poorest countries.

“Political leaders meeting at Cop27 have a special responsibility to urgently drive the transformation needed to secure the sustainable future of our planet and its people.

It is very clear that some of the countries that contributed least to climate change are bearing the worst brunt of its impacts. Many of these vulnerable countries lack the resources they need to deal with the challenges they face. I expect that climate finance will be a prominent issue in our discussions at the Summit, and I hope that developed countries will step up, ensuring that commitments entered into at previous meetings are delivered.”

Early next week, Mr Martin will be joined by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Ryan, will lead Ireland’s national delegation during the second week of the conference.

According to Mr Ryan, the damaging signs of climate change are "clear to all."

He said: "The devastating effects of climate change are clear to all, with extreme weather events becoming ever more frequent across the world. We know we must act now to protect people and the planet, and it is vital that we act together.

“We have to move as hard and as fast as possible to reduce our emissions. Every kg of emissions saved matters at this stage. Cop27 is an opportunity to work together to keep commitments already made on track and to make further progress on net zero ambitions.

“Ireland is committed to reducing our emissions by 51% by 2030 and to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, as set out in the Climate Action Plan 2021. This year’s successor to that plan which we will publish in December, will emphasise the need to speed up measures to decarbonise our economy and move towards renewables. The scale of change we need to make is beyond compare but I am optimistic that we can do it and that we will play our part in ensuring that we have a greener, healthier, more prosperous globe to pass on to our children and their children.”

Cop27 is taking place from November 6-18, 2022.