Supreme Court clears way for Lindsey Graham testimony over 2020 election

Supreme Court clears way for Lindsey Graham testimony over 2020 election
Senator Lindsey Graham (Mariam Zuhaib/AP/PA)
Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 19:17
Associated Press reporters

The Supreme Court has lifted a temporary hold on Senator Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.

The court left no legal impediments in the way of Sen Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for November 17.

But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Sen Graham still could raise objections to some questions.

The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had told the justices that “the delay resulting from a stay would be unavoidably harmful” to the grand jury investigation.

Lower courts had rebuffed Sen Graham’s plea for a pause while the legal case plays out.

Tuesday’s order dissolved a temporary hold that Justice Clarence Thomas had placed on the testimony while he and his colleagues weighed the arguments.

More in this section

Algeria Arab Summit Arab leaders meet in Algeria for first League summit in three years
South Korea Koreas Tensions North Korea hints at using nuclear weapons over US drills
Japan LGBTQ Tokyo begins same-sex partnership recognition
TrumpPlace: International
School Shooting Florida

Families unleash anger on Parkland school gunman ahead of formal sentencing

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.251 s