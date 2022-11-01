SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for first time in three years

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for first time in three years
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (John Raoux/AP/PA)
Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 16:06
Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then achieving side-by-side booster landings back near the launchpad.

Thick fog shrouded Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off mid-morning.

Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, Florida, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida (John Raoux/AP/PA)

The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force’s satellites to their intended extra-high orbit.

This was SpaceX’s fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use.

The first, in 2018, launched SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible; the next two Heavy launches followed in 2019, lifting satellites.

More in this section

Egypt Jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘to stop drinking water on first day of Cop27’
LIV Golf Top US judge puts temporary hold on handover of Trump’s tax returns
Turkey Russia Ukraine Grain Ships carrying grain leave Ukraine despite Russia pulling out of deal
SpaceXDigitalPlace: International
Japan LGBTQ

Tokyo begins same-sex partnership recognition

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s