Her exit made her the shortest-serving UK home secretary in modern political history.
Suella Braverman returns as British home secretary, days after her dramatic exit

Suella Braverman. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 17:27
Dominic McGrath and Sophie Wingate, PA Political Staff

Suella Braverman is back as British home secretary, only days after she dramatically quit Liz Truss’s government after being accused of breaching the ministerial code.

Downing Street on Tuesday confirmed that Ms Braverman, who caused controversy with a string of provocative comments during her previous six-week stint in the role, will return in Rishi Sunak’s Government.

She threw her support behind Mr Sunak in the contest to replace Liz Truss, in what was widely seen as a significant endorsement by a darling of the Tory right.

Ms Braverman originally left the role last week after she said she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.

Her exit made her the shortest-serving UK home secretary in modern political history.

She also raised eyebrows when she accused opposition parties of being a “coalition of chaos” during a debate in Parliament on the Public Order Bill.

She told the Commons: “It’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”

At the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, Ms Braverman told a fringe event she would “love to be here claiming victory. I would love to be having a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda. That’s my dream. That’s my obsession”.

She said it will be “amazing” if the first UK flight carrying migrants to the African country takes off by Christmas.

World leaders call for cooperation as they congratulate Rishi Sunak on becoming British prime minister

