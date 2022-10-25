Ukraine to select Eurovision act during live broadcast from Kyiv bomb shelter

Ukraine will select its entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool through a live event hosted from a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The grand final of Vidbir, its national selection competition, will take place on Saturday December 17 at a currently undisclosed location in the capital.

Ukrainian national broadcaster UA:PBC has received nearly 400 songs from 299 participants, all hoping to replicate Kalush Orchestra’s success in Turin, Italy.

BBC director-general Tim Davie speaks in Liverpool, where the 2023 event will take place (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pianoboy, the Ukrainian music producer overseeing the selection process, said: “I would like this Vidbir to discover new outstanding creative names and make people feel touched and good about this music.

“I must say, which is quite unexpected for me, this job is based on psychology because you have to raise musicians from sort of a bottom, motivate them.

“A lot of musicians that you will hear at Vidbir made a song to be heard at Vidbir probably because of this Vidbir and, again because of it, resumed doing music.

“I see my function in this and I am very happy about it.”

The long-list of participants is expected before the end of October.

The UK is hosting the 2023 contest on behalf of the war-torn country after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) concluded it could not safely organise the event amid the Russian invasion.

This year’s contest in May saw UK entry Sam Ryder top the jury vote before Kalush Orchestra went on to win overall following a symbolic show of public support which saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

Liverpool has until May 13 to prepare for the grand final, which will be held at the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on the city’s waterfront.