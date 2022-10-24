Four arrested after waxwork of King Charles is smeared with chocolate cake

The Just Stop Oil activists bought tickets for the attraction just after 10.30am on Monday, stepped over the barrier and appeared to smear the model with cake.
Four arrested after waxwork of King Charles is smeared with chocolate cake

Four people have been arrested after it was alleged they smeared chocolate cake on a waxwork of the King at Madame Tussauds in London (Just Stop Oil UK/PA)

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 12:19
Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland

Four people have been arrested after chocolate cake was thrown on a waxwork of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds in London.

The Just Stop Oil activists bought tickets for the attraction just after 10.30am on Monday, stepped over the barrier and appeared to smear the model with cake.

They are calling for the British government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Ellie McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, said: “We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all.

“Last year, at Cop 26 in Glasgow, Queen Elizabeth said: “The time for words has moved to the time for action.”

Ms McFadden added: “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”

King Charles had planned to travel to Egypt for Cop27, but has since abandoned plans to do so after it was claimed former prime minister Liz Truss warned him against attending.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They said: “We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10.50hrs.

“Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”

Read More

Teenagers rebelling is normal — but what does trying to destroy Van Gogh's art achieve?

More in this section

France Credit Suisse Credit Suisse to pay £207.5m to settle French tax fraud case
Czech Obit Pesek Liverpool Philharmonic conductor Libor Pesek dies aged 89
Germany Far-Right Killings German court rejects woman’s appeal over neo-Nazi murder spree
oil#Queen Elizabeth II#Climate ChangePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was killed in Kenya (AP)

Journalist who left Pakistan to avoid arrest shot dead in Kenya

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s