Truss urged to turn down £115k ex-prime minister’s allowance

Truss urged to turn down £115k ex-prime minister’s allowance
Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 18:30
Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Liz Truss is facing calls to turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 (€132,000) a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

The Liberal Democrats said it will leave a “bitter taste” if she claims the payment in the wake of her brief and tumultuous tenure in Downing Street.

The public costs duty allowance was introduced in 1991 in the wake of the resignation of Margaret Thatcher to support former prime ministers in their public duties after they leave office.

This huge potential pay out will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the millions of people struggling with spiralling bills

However Lib Dem cabinet office spokeswoman Christine Jardine said it would be “unconscionable” if Ms Truss were to receive it after such a short time in office.

“Liz Truss will forever be known as the 50-day prime minister. There is no way that she should be permitted to access the same £115,000-a-year for life fund as her recent predecessors – all of whom served for well over two years,” she said.

“To make matters worse, Truss’s legacy is an economic disaster – for which the Conservatives are making taxpayers foot the bill.

“For Truss to walk off into the sunset with a potential six figure dividend, while leaving the British public to suffer, would be unconscionable.

“This huge potential pay out will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the millions of people struggling with spiralling bills and eye-watering mortgage rate rises thanks to the Conservatives’ economic mismanagement.”

Read More

Sunak, Mordaunt or Boris Johnson again: Who's in the running to be the next Tory leader?

More in this section

Amazon Buy Box Lawsuit Amazon faces class action lawsuit in the UK over Buy Box
Russia Ukraine War Russia seeks to regain ground and hits Ukraine’s infrastructure
Liz Truss becomes PM Sunak, Mordaunt or Boris Johnson again: Who's in the running to be the next Tory leader?
Toryallowance#British governmentPlace: UK
IVUNA METEORITE

Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s