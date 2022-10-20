Diana’s infamous Panorama interview explored in new trailer for The Crown

A trailer for the new series of The Crown recalls how the infamous Panorama interview with Princess Diana sent shockwaves through the British royal family.

The fifth series of the royal drama, set to launch on November 9, will take inspiration from the pressure put on the monarchy during the divorce between King Charles III and Diana and in the lead-up to the bombshell interview.

The newly released teaser clip shows Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, and Charles, played by Dominic West, consulting the Queen and later her reminding her son of his duty “as future king”.

As scenes show the increased media attention surrounding the relationship, a voiceover says: “The house of Windsor should be binding the nation together, setting an example of idealised family life.

“It’s a situation which can’t help but affect the stability of the country.”

The spotlight focuses on Diana and the character can be heard saying: “People will never understand how it’s been for me. I never stood a chance.”

As clips air of her sitting down with former BBC journalist Martin Bashir for the controversial 1995 interview, she adds: “I won’t go quietly, I’ll battle to the end”.

(Keith Bernstein/Netflix/PA)

The PA news agency understands the interview has not been recreated in full, and there were never any plans to do so.

Netflix previously said it had included the interview between Diana and Bashir within the series, given the pivotal part it played during the period, and that the series will reflect what is now known about how it was obtained.

Last year, a report concluded the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Bashir to secure the bombshell interview and led to a call from Prince William for it never to be aired again.

The BBC has previously issued an apology for the circumstances in which the interview was obtained and the £1.42 million of proceeds derived from sales of the coverage were donated to seven charities.

(Netflix/PA)

Netflix has faced recent criticism due to its depiction of the British royal family in the series.

A spokeswoman for The Crown said: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.

“Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

The sixth and final series of The Crown will not depict the Paris car crash that killed Diana in August 1997, contrary to media reports.

Instead, the series will show the lead-up to the fatal incident as well as its aftermath, but not the crash itself.