Keir Starmer calls for immediate general election in the UK

British Labour party leader Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election in the UK to avoid "continuing chaos" under the Tories.

"What a mess, this is not just a soap opera at the top of the Tory party, it’s doing huge damage to our economy and to the reputation of our country," Mr Starmer said in a statement issued shortly after Liz Truss announced her resignation.

“The public are paying with higher prices, with higher mortgages, so we can’t have a revolving door of chaos."

Mr Starmer said British people could not afford "another experiment at the top of the Tory party."

“There is an alternative and that’s a stable Labour government and the public are entitled to have their say and that’s why there should be a general election.”

“So that’s why there needs to be a general election," he said.

Mr Starmer said his party was "ready to form a government, to stabilise the economy and implement a real plan for growth, for living standards, to help people through a cost-of-living crisis.

“And that’s the choice now, a stable Labour government or this utter chaos from the Conservatives.”

The Labour leader went on to accuse the Tories setting record-high taxation, trashed British institutions and creating a cost-of-living crisis.

"Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 a month extra on their mortgages. The damage they have done will take years to fix.

“Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off.

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people.

He said the UK was not the Conservatives' "personal fiefdom to run how they wish."

“The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”