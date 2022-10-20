Keir Starmer calls for immediate general election in the UK

Mr Starmer said British people could not afford ;another experiment at the top of the Tory party'
Keir Starmer calls for immediate general election in the UK

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 14:54
Press Association and Steven Heaney

British Labour party leader Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election in the UK to avoid "continuing chaos" under the Tories. 

"What a mess, this is not just a soap opera at the top of the Tory party, it’s doing huge damage to our economy and to the reputation of our country," Mr Starmer said in a statement issued shortly after Liz Truss announced her resignation

“The public are paying with higher prices, with higher mortgages, so we can’t have a revolving door of chaos."

Mr Starmer said British people could not afford "another experiment at the top of the Tory party."

“There is an alternative and that’s a stable Labour government and the public are entitled to have their say and that’s why there should be a general election.”

“So that’s why there needs to be a general election," he said. 

Mr Starmer said his party was "ready to form a government, to stabilise the economy and implement a real plan for growth, for living standards, to help people through a cost-of-living crisis.

“And that’s the choice now, a stable Labour government or this utter chaos from the Conservatives.”

The Labour leader went on to accuse the Tories setting record-high taxation, trashed British institutions and creating a cost-of-living crisis. 

"Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 a month extra on their mortgages. The damage they have done will take years to fix.

“Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off.

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. 

He said the UK was not the Conservatives' "personal fiefdom to run how they wish."

“The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”

Read More

'Ambition greater than ability': Liz Truss’s rise from teen Lib Dem to shortest serving British PM

More in this section

Tory turmoil Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after chaotic final days in office
Bee Attack Deputies Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction
Maternal Health Covid-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Politics#British governmentPerson: Liz TrussPerson: Keir Starmer
President of the Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa, second from left, arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella (LaPresse via AP)

Italy’s feuding right-wing leaders look to form government

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s