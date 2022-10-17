'Where is the prime minister?': Liz Truss mocked for being absent from parliament

Shouts of “where is she?” and “weak” could be heard in the commons after Penny Mordaunt deputised for British prime minister Liz Truss to respond to an urgent question on the decision to appoint a new chancellor.

Commons leader Ms Mordaunt said: “With apologies to the Leader of the Opposition and the House, the PM is detained on urgent business… and I’m afraid you’ll have to make do with me.”

The question, in the name of Keir Starmer, was on the economic situation. It was directed to the prime minister after she refused to come to the house after the sacking on Friday of Kwasi Kwarteng.

Penny Mordaunt, replying to Labour’s urgent question, said: “The prime minister has taken the decision to appoint (Jeremy Hunt), one of the longest-serving and most experienced parliamentarians, as her chancellor.

“Their overriding priority is to restore financial stability in the face of volatile global conditions.

“We will take whatever tough decisions are necessary and have made changes to the growth plan, which the chancellor is waiting to update the House on as soon as this urgent question finishes.”

Mr Starmer mocked Ms Truss for not turning up to answer the urgent question, saying “the lady is not for turning – up”.

The Labour leader thanked Ms Mordaunt for answering the question put to the prime minister, saying: “I guess under this gory government, everybody gets to be prime minister for 15 minutes.”

Mr Starmer said: “It’s time for leaders to lead. But where is the prime minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her own shadow.

Mr Starmer accused the government of inflicting “long-term damage that can’t be undone”.

The Labour leader, asking an urgent question said: “There is long-term damage that can’t be undone. Once you’ve crashed a car at 100mph you’ve damaged it for good, and you’re going to be paying much more on your insurance for years to come. And it’s working people who will pay.”

Mr Starmer said the prime minister has no mandate, saying instead of leadership there is a “vacuum”.

He told the commons: “Now is a time for consistent messaging. But what do we get? A prime minister saying absolutely no spending reductions, a chancellor saying there will be cuts. A prime minister saying she’s in charge, a Chancellor who thinks he’s the CEO and she’s just the chair.

“How can Britain get the stability it needs when all the government offers is grotesque chaos? How can Britain get the stability it needs, when instead of leadership we have this utter vacuum?

“How can Britain get the stability it needs when the prime minister has no mandate from her party and no mandate from the country?”

Prime minister Liz Truss has since left Downing Street.

She was seen leaving at the back of Number 10 in a silver Range Rover shortly before 3.50pm.