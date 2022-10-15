Wounded police officer shot suspect who killed two colleagues

Sgt Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato (Connecticut State Police via AP)
Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 17:19
AP Reporters

A Connecticut policeman who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, US officials said.

Police in Bristol said that officer Alec Iurato was hit by gunfire during the incident on Wednesday but managed to return fire, killing Nicholas Brutcher.

The state medical examiner’s office said Brutcher, 35, died from a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries.

Sgt Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were gunned down outside a home where they had responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence, which authorities believe was a deliberate attempt to lure police into an ambush.

Bristol Police Officer Seth Petzing wipes his eyes as he gathers with colleagues at the scene where two police officers killed in Bristol, Connecticut (AP)

Witnesses said they heard about 30 gunshots during the confrontation.

Officer Iurato was released from the hospital on Thursday. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan Brutcher, was also wounded in the shootout. Nathan Brutcher has not been accused of playing any role in the attack.

The bodies of both officers were brought to funeral homes in separate processions on Friday, as hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the Bristol police station.

In New York, the New York Yankees held a moment of silence in the officers’ honour before Game 2 of their American League Division Series game against Cleveland at Yankee Stadium.

Police officials said all three officers were respected and had received commendations.

Police officers from towns across Connecticut stand at the scene (AP)

Sgt Demonte, 35, was a 10-year veteran officer and co-recipient of his department’s 2019 Officer of the Year award. His wife is expecting their third child.

Officer Hamzy, 34, worked eight years for his hometown police force. Like Sgt Demonte, he was an adviser to a police cadet programme.

Officer Iurato, 26, joined the Bristol department in 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree in government, law and national security.

Nicholas Brutcher was a divorced father of two and a gun, hunting and fishing enthusiast, according to his social media pages.

In a photo posted on both brothers’ Facebook pages in 2016, Nicholas Brutcher is pointing a handgun at the camera while others, including Nathan Brutcher, are holding rifles.

Other photos show Nicholas Brutcher with a 10-point deer he shot and with fish he caught.

People hold protest poster during a congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Germany, against the government in Iran in memory of Mahsa Amini (AP)

Rights group says 233 killed in Iran as protests enter fifth week

READ NOW

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

  • 1
  • 11
  • 14
  • 19
  • 27
  • 39
  • 44

