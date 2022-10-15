Pair in court accused of criminal damage to frame of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

The Metropolitan Police said 28 arrests were made in total in relation to protests in central London on Friday.
Pair in court accused of criminal damage to frame of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers
Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers was targeted on Friday (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 11:24
Áine Fox, PA

Two women are due to appear in court in the UK charged with criminal damage to the frame of a famous Vincent Van Gogh painting at a London art gallery.

The UK Metropolitan Police said 28 arrests were made in total in relation to protests in central London on Friday.

Of those, 20-year-old Anna Holland, of Westgate Road in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, of Elms Road in Clapham, south London, face charges in relation to the painting.

The pair are due before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the Met said.

Two tins of Heinz tomato soup were thrown over the Sunflowers painting by van Gogh at the National Gallery.

The sign outside New Scotland Yard in London was covered in yellow paint during protests on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Also due to appear at the same court is Lora Johnson, 38, of Keens Lane, Reydon, Southwold in Suffolk.

Johnson is charged with criminal damage to the main sign outside New Scotland Yard.

The well-known sign was covered with yellow paint and demonstrators also blocked the road in front of the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters during Just Stop Oil’s action on Friday.

The 25 other people have been bailed pending further inquiries, police said.

Friday marked the 14th day of “continuous disruption” by the environmental group, which has also seen protesters block several key roads in the capital.

Action is expected to last for more than a month.

More in this section

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation ‘It feels like game over’: Liz Truss struggles for authority as party plots her demise
Russia Ukraine War Mines Ukrainian deminers bid to restore semblance of safety after Russian retreat
Haiti Protest UN warns millions in Haiti facing acute hunger
oilPlace: UKPlace: East AngliaPlace: LondonPlace: North East
Turkey Mine Explosion

Forty confirmed dead in coal mine blast in Turkey

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

  • 1
  • 11
  • 14
  • 19
  • 27
  • 39
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.261 s