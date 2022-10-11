Giant pumpkin wins California contest and sets US record

Travis Gienger from Anoka, Minnesota, stands behind his winning pumpkin at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California (Haven Daley/AP)
Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 08:01
Associated Press Reporter

A horticulture teacher has set a new US record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560lbs.

Travis Gienger, from Anoka, Minnesota, set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in northern California.

“Minnesota has a great mid-year, but our spring in our parts is really, really tough. So to do it in Minnesota, it just shouldn’t happen,” Mr Gienger said.

Travis Gienger embraces his winning pumpkin at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California (Haven Daley/AP)

“It’s like winning the Tour de France on a big wheel. You know, you can only hope, but it worked.”

Mr Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

“You think driving in a snowstorm is bad? Try driving one of these things,” he said.

Mr Gienger, who also won the same contest in northern California in 2020, broke a record set last week in New York where a grower raised a massive pumpkin weighing 2,554lbs.

Travis Gienger watches as his winning pumpkin is lifted and weighed (Haven Daley/AP)

A grower in Italy holds the world record for the heaviest pumpkin.

He grew a 2,702lbs squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

<p>People work to clean the debris from damaged house after an overnight Russian shelling in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)</p>

G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine

READ NOW

